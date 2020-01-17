Eminem drops surprising new album “Music to Murdered by”

It is “music that has to be murdered” and nobody saw it coming.

Eminem surprised fans with tweets about the release of his 11th album on Thursday evening.

“It’s your funeral …” the rapper wrote.

The cover of the album is based on an Alfred Hitchcock album of the same name. One of the titles, called Alfred, is a 30-second clip by the famous filmmaker.

“How are you? Dear Sir or Madam, my name is Alfred Hitchcock and this is Music To Be Murdered By. It is mood music in a carotid artery. Then why not relax? Lean back and enjoy yourself / Until the coroner comes “Says Hitchcock in the clip.

The album includes collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Skylar Gray, Royce Da 5’9 “, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun, White Gold, Young MA, KXNG Crooked, Joell Ortiz, Don Toliver, Anderson .Paak and Juice WRLD.

Rapper and singer Juice WRLD died in December after a medical emergency.

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, released his last album – 2018 “Kamikaze” – in a similar way. This had a political element with multiple references to President Donald Trump.

“Music to be Murdered by” quickly became controversial after its release, as the lyrics in the song “Unaccommodating” point to the bombing of Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert.

“But I’m thinking about screaming” Bombs away “in the game as if I were outside a waiting Ariana Grande concert,” Eminem knocks on the song.

A suicide bomber killed 22 people in 2017 before the singer’s concert in the English city.

Some users called the text “disgusting”.

Others called the #EminemIsOverParty an overreaction.