Eminem honors 50 cents during the Walk of Fame ceremony and removes 50 beef rumors between them

Since 50 cents started his rap career with the release of his mixtapes Guess Who’s Back in 2002, he has received numerous awards, including 3 American Music Awards, 13 Billboard Music Awards and a Grammy Award.

The 44-year-old rapper earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week after a star-studded ceremony delivered a speech by Eminem. As 50 about the experience on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Thursday evening, he revealed that unlike many other rappers, he had never had beef with his often controversial friend and attributed much of his success to Eminem.

His star earns 50 cents on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

via: youtube.com

When Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson III received his well-deserved star on the Walk of Fame, he was co-founded in Hollywood by producer Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and Shady Records Marshall “Eminem” Mathers. Also on the list of participants were Michael Blackson from Coming 2 America, Joseph Sikora from Power and Jamira Haines, a friend from the 50s.

Shortly after the ceremony, the rapper went to his Instagram to share his success with his 25 million followers.

Eminem Sang 50 praises the ceremony

via: etonline.com

Eminem was the one who discovered 50 cents in 2002 and signed it with Shady Records. During the Walk of Fame ceremony in the 1950s, he had some very positive words to say about his friend, business partner and fellow artist.

“Of all the things I don’t remember about 2002, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met 50. One of the first things I noticed was his presence. It just felt like it as if he were one. ” Star. He was the whole package, “he said.” I am here today because he is not just a business partner for me, but one of the best friends I know in the world. I would say being a friend is a lot more fun than being an enemy. He was there “was always there when I needed him.”

See also: 18 surprising facts about 50 cents and Eminem’s friendship chronicle

50 Confirmed that he and Eminem have never eaten beef

via: southpawer.com

Eminem had very public beef with a laundry list of celebrities and musicians including Christina Aguilera, Fred Durst, MGK, Tyler the Creator and more recently Nick Cannon.

Apparently 50 cents never managed to get on the bad side of Eminem, because on request from Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, if they ever had any problems with each other, he said: “Never with Em because he did everything for me. He offered me the opportunity and from then on … Dre is for Em what Em is for me and us Having that together is the coolest thing. “

Next: 20 Eminem cattle that have gone too far

Miley Cyrus was not invited to the Grammys … The reason may surprise you

About the author

As the captain of Los Angeles’ first Quidditch team and the proud owner of 1,000 Marvel comics and action figures, Steve is a huge pop culture junkie with a passion for the geeky!

More about Steve DiCarlo