Eminem just released an album with Black Thought & Royce 5’9. Listen.

Eminem did it again. After 2018 kamikaze Marshall Mathers campaign dropped another sneak attack for fans. Like the last matter, it comes from nowhere. The eleventh album titled Music To Be Murdered By includes Black Thought, Royce 5’9, Q-Tip and Anderson .Paak. It is produced by Dr. Dre and alchemist.

Perhaps most notably, Em Slaughterhouse put together on “I Will” (Minus Joe Budden). Royce 5’9, Joell Ortiz and Kxng Crooked are reuniting with “Timberlan’d Up (Remix)” for the first time since 2018. However, this appearance is next to Marshall Mathers, who signed the collective with a major label. This revives the chemistry that was last heard in “Psychopath Killer” from 2014. Budden in particular is breaking away. The co-founder of ‘House Gang is currently retiring from Rap and was in conflict with his previous employer from late 2017 to 2018. While Budden recently said there was no beef between him and Eminem, the MC criticized Eminem’s current material, Shady Records’ financial responsibility towards his group, and Marshall’s alleged abuse of slaughterhouse production. Eminem hit back both on Kamikaze and in an interview with Sway Calloway in late 2018.

In addition to production credits, Em’s newest album also includes a Royce 5’9 for three separate songs. Recently the announced MC has produced the entirety of his upcoming album The Allegory. At the end of 2019 Royce gave fans a foretaste of this LP with “Black Savage” with T.I., CyHi The Prynce and Sy Ari Da Kid.

Unlike newer albums, Dr. Dre is a recognized producer. Alchemist, Mr. Porter and Luis Resto add Nickel Nine and D-R-E to the production line. The late Juice WRLD, Mr. Porter and Young M.A. also appear on the vocal page.

Last month Eminem was in another word war with Nick Cannon.

Two releases on Shady Records, Boogies Everythings For Sale and Griseldas WWCD, have been named Ambrosia For Heads’ Top Albums Of 2019.

AFH TV interviewed Eminem in 1999.

