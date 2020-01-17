Eminem releases surprise album “Music To Be Murdered By”

Eminem has released a surprise album, “Music To Be Murdered By”, and a video for the song “Darkness”. Below you will find both the album and the video.

“Music To Be Murdered By” has 20 tracks and a length of 64 minutes. Guests include Late Juice WRLD (to Godzilla), Ed Sheeran (to Those Kinda Nights), Anderson .Paak (to Lock It Up) and Young M.A. (to unaccommodating).

Other well-known artists are Royce Da 5’9 ″, which can be seen on three titles of the album, as well as White Gold, Skylar Gray, Black Thought, Denaun, Don Toliver, KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz.

The album comes after producer S1 revealed that the rapper “cut a lot of records” in the studio. “Music To Be Murdered By” follows Eminem’s album “Kamikaze” from 2018, which was also surprisingly released.

Stream “Music To Be Murdered” as follows:

Eminem has also shared a video for “Darkness” that deals with gun violence in America. In the song, Eminem raps from the perspective of a shooter who targets concertgoers from a hotel room. The music video visualizes the scene and refers to the Las Vegas shooter from 2017, in which more than 50 people were killed at the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

The video ends with an appeal to viewers to register with vote.gov. “When will that end? If enough people take care of it, ”says the video. “Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America.”

Watch the music video for “Darkness” here:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHQC4fAhcbU (/ embed)