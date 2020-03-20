Eminem says his technical error was almost spoiled

Eminem showed his surprise performance at the “Oscars” was almost spoiled closely microphone equipment.

Rapper surprised the audience, singing “Boom itself” during the February ceremony, 17 years after he starred in the film “8 miles” and won the award for best original song.

Despite the warm audience reaction in the theater Dolby in Los Angeles, Eminem says he refuses to watch the spectacle, because it almost spoiled the technical hiccups.

Being on the podcast Mike Tyson “Hotboxin”, Eminem said: “When I went there, it was cool I’m reviewing the first verse, and they had a microphone that you wear, to fix on your belt and your ears, so you can. I hear the sound. I Rapcha, and suddenly I see that it pahistaetstsa between the legs.

Eminem said that he had spent most of the performances, trying to grab the microphone, before finally fix it and put it in his pocket.

He said: “Until then the song ended, and I like the people, which is hell We rehearsed for this shit, I know how to themselves to kill, but we rehearsed this shit too much, too much, too much, so we did not fuck. and it was the only thing we did not plan and, of course, it all went wrong. “

The rapper added: “I have not watched it I fell, I do not want to see this shit, I’m just angry.”.

Yesterday Eminem has chosen the winner of its #GodzillaChallenge, once called the followers of social media to take part in the competition of social media.

On “Godzilla”, removed from the last album “Music To Be Murders By”, Eminem suddenly receives a staggering 224 words in just 31 seconds of the last verse, as the Genius reports.

In the last month, Emma supporters were invited to accept the challenge of a rapid-fire – which caused a large number of impressive efforts of supporters

Earlier this week, Eminem was also forced to deny that releasing a new album called “Marshall Law” through online zmeshtsy koronavirusnaga against the backdrop of the crisis.