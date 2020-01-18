Eminem tosses a surprise album with a powerful message

Last night, rapper Eminem released a new album called Music to Kill by a Drop That Nobody Saw Coming.

Eminem loves the release of the surprise in his recent career. His latest album, Kamikaze, released in 2018 was also a surprise.

In his 11th studio album, Eminem remains very true to his signature sound. It gets some heavy-hitting artists on selected tracks, such as Ed Sheeran and the recently dead Juice WRLD.

The album is full of violent images, which is to be expected with its lyrics. This is also not a shock if you take into account the title of the album.

The darkness

The most interesting aspect of the album’s release, other than the fact that no one saw it coming, is that the album was accompanied by a video, Darkness.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHQC4fAhcbU (/ embed)

In the dark, Eminem breaks into the style of the iconic Stan song from the first person perspective of the Las Vegas shooter. It is a powerful anthem that has been aware of the plethora of shootings in recent years and supports gun control.

Finger on trigger, but I’m a licensed owner

Without previous convictions, so much loss, heaven is the limit

So my supplies are endless, stretched as if I’m a soldier

They jump over walls and spin fences

Some of them, John Travolta, stay alive by inches

(Hello dark my old pal)

The police are knocking, shit, I thought I was blocking the entrance

I guess the time is up

There is no suicide note, only a note on target distance

But if you want to know why I did it

You will never find an incentive, the truth is I have no idea

I’m just as clumsy, with no signs of mental illness

Just try to show you why we’re so full

Because once it’s over, it won’t make the slightest difference

A powerful message

The video ends with the appearance of televisions in the form of the United States, showing all the shooters. The final scene is the words “When will this end” followed by “When enough people care” and a call for spectators to sign up to vote. The latest scenes are powerful and chill.

This is not Eminem’s first foray into the political sphere. In 2017, he gave a huge sellout of President Donald Trump to the BET Awards. In the same interpretation of freestyle, he expressed his support for NFL players complaining about police violence.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LunHybOKIjU (/ embed)