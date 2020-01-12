Eminem was busy recording lots of new pieces of music, says producer S1

Loading...

According to producer S1, Eminem has made many new recordings in the studio.

In an interview with HipHop-N-More, the former Strange Fruit Project member revealed that Em was busy “breaking a lot of records”.

After S1 revealed that he had something to do with Eminem, he was asked to report that Em was working on a sequel to Kamikaze from 2018.

“You are always very quiet and very secret,” he replied, referring to Em and his team. “But I only know that he cut a lot of plates, so we’ll see what happens to it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, S1, who worked on Eminem’s “Nice Guy” and “Normal”, announced that he had contributed to J. Cole’s new album, which will be released later this year, and to Lecrae’s new album.

S1 (AKA Symbolyc One). CREDIT: Johnny Nunez / WireImage

Eminem has been fairly quiet since he dropped Kamikaze and only appeared on tracks with Boogie, Conway, Logic and Fat Joe. The latter heard him shoot Mariah Carey and it sparked beef with Nick Cannon.

On Fat Joe’s ‘Lord Above’, in which Dre and Mary J. Blige can also be seen, Eminem raps: “I don’t know myself and Mariah with a high grade / But this other guy is flogged … My galley almost kicked / Fool, stop, you won’t shit / I also let her chop my balls off before I lost to you, Nick. “

In the meantime, André 3000 has reminded how he and Eminem enjoyed dawdling together about classic hip-hop.

The OutKast musician recalled an early aspect of his friendship when he spoke to super producer Rick Rubin for the Broken Record podcast. When asked about his early musical influences, André remembered how he and Eminem shared their love for the Bay Area collective Hieroglyphics.