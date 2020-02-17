[eminem’s-‘rap-god’-video-has-passed-the-one-billion-sights-mark-on-youtube]

Eminem‘s 2013 track ‘Rap God’ has turn out to be the newest music to join the elite club of racking up 1 billion sights on YouTube.

The observe, which appeared on the ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2’, now sits at 1 billion, 950 thousand sights.

Only 30 movies have picked up the accolade in YouTube background, and Eminem only becomes the second rapper to be a part of the club, next Wiz Khalifa, whose track ‘See You Again’ achieved a billion views in 2015 and now sits at four.four billion sights. View Eminem’s vibrant ‘Rap God’ video underneath.

Eminem designed a surprise overall performance at the 2020 Oscars earlier this thirty day period, actively playing ‘Lose Yourself’, just before afterwards confirming that he resolved to accomplish because he declined the prospect to execute the tune upon its release in 2003 following the 2020 performance bewildered many viewers.

The functionality adopted the release of Eminem’s new album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, which also arrived as a shock in January.

In a a few-star evaluation of ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, NME’s Jordan Bassett states it sees the rapper “continuing to develop outdated disgracefully”.

“He’s prepared to pass on difficult-attained wisdom ahead of functioning his mouth like he has not discovered his have lessons. And he gives informal admirers a hook or two just before embarking on another lyrical do the job-out. It would essentially be really disappointing to see Eminem improve up solely, and he would seem to be owning entertaining as he navigates his have idiosyncratic room.”