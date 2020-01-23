Eminem’s song breaks and immortalizes Juice WRLD

The sad news of Juice WRLD’s death hit the headlines in December when the world mourned the loss of another young artist.

His death has since been confirmed to be an accidental overdose after an autopsy revealed high levels of oxycodone and codeine in his system.

When the news surfaced, Eminem released a surprise album that featured a collaboration with Juice WRLD and his harrowing records, leaving a legacy in honor of his memory.

The autopsy results

In an attempt to avoid arrest at Midway Airport in Chicago, Juice WRLD swallowed up his supply of Percocet tablets, resulting in a series of seizures that eventually resulted in his death.

TMZ reports that nearly 70 pounds of weeds were also found in vacuum-sealed bags and were confiscated by the government. His private jet was loaded with illegal substances, but his decision to swallow the pills instead of throwing them away resulted in his accidental death.

Musical heritage

The hip-hop world was shaken by the news of Juice WRLD’s death and it was a tragic way to end a decade.

While fans and artists mourned on social media after his death, Eminem quietly prepared the release of his surprise album Music To Be Murdered By, which includes a collaboration with Juice WRLD.

The song’s title is Godzilla, and less than a week after its release, Eminem broke world records with it, keeping Juice WRLD’s name in the Guinness Book of Records forever.

Details of the legacy

Godzilla shows Eminem how to spit texts at a pace too fast to describe. He sets the texts at 229 words in 30 seconds, which ultimately leads to 7.6 words per second!

Juice WRLD dominated the hook in this song and was credited to the album. In true Eminem fashion, the record he broke with this song was previously dominated by … himself! Hot New Hip Hop reports that with his release of Rap God, he set a record for fast-flying lyrics and replaced his own size.

The legacy of Juice WRLD will live on through the music he created as part of his solo career and through the record-breaking success of this incredible collaboration with Eminem, which forever commemorates his contribution to the world of hip hop.

