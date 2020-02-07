Emirates approves five-year sponsorship deal for Olympique Lyonnais

Emirates has strengthened its relationship with the world of sports after agreeing a five-year sponsorship package with French League 1 team Olympique Lyonnais.

Emirates will act as the club’s main sponsor until June 2025, placing the airline’s Fly Better logo on the team’s jerseys and training gear.

Jean-Michel Aulas, President of Olympique Lyonnais, said: “Emirates embodies elegance and service quality and is a premium brand with a proven track record in football and sports sponsorship. This long-term partnership is an excellent opportunity for our two brands. “

SH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of the Emirates Group, added: “In Olympique Lyonnais we have found a partner that reflects our Fly Better brand promise, the highest success rates are already a connection between Lyon and Dubai with the daily Emirates flights between both cities.

“This partnership is more than just a trading business, it also strengthens Emirates’ investment and economic contribution to the Lyon region and to France as a whole, a country in which we have been present for almost three decades.”

During the contract, Emirates will also receive marketing rights for physical assets such as the Groupama stadium, which will ensure further brand awareness among fans.

The Lyon deal follows an agreement by Emirates to extend Arsenal sponsorship until 2024.

Emirates

Emirates is an airline based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The airline is a subsidiary of the Emirates Group, which is 100% owned by the government of the Dubai Investment Corporation of Dubai.

