Emma Corrin * is * Princess Diana in new set pictures of ‘The Crown’ S4

I am often at a crossroads when it comes to unofficial photos from the series of shows I’m interested in. On the one hand, I should be patient and wait for the official / high quality content. Secondly, I work in pop culture. So, today, this beautiful Tuesday, please join me while I’m on the way to potential spoilers. Today we explore The Crown and some paparazzi pictures of Emma Corrin how Princess Diana,

Netflix is ​​currently filming Season 4 of The Crown, resulting in a series of unofficial set pics. We saw Corrin’s rare snippets as Diana and we saw the return of Claire Foy on the set for – I guess – a kind of flashback scene. Corrin will only appear as Diana in season 4, hence the interest in any pictures of her on the set.

Corrin and the team filmed at the Savoy Hotel in London last week, according to PEOPLE. In the scene, Diana participates in the Barnado Champion Children Awards, which the princess attended several times in the late 80s and 90s. You can tell it right HERE.

The more I see Corrin than Diana, the more I love her in the role.

Season 3 of the celebrated series showed up in the streaming giant last year. It looked Olivia Colman replace Foy as Queen Elizabeth and Tobias Menzies replace Matt Smith how Prince Phillip, Helena Bonham Carter also joined the cast as Princess Margaretand took on the role of Vanessa Kirby,

At yesterday’s SAG Awards, the cast was awarded an outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. Carter accepted the award Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne).

“In fact, there are 249 members of The Crown cast, and we all work tomorrow and leave in five minutes,” she said. Check out.

Little is known for season 4. But there are a few rumors of how Imelda Staunton can replace Colman as Queen Liz in seasons 5 and 6. Netflix denied this across the board, but anyway, you never know.

You can now watch The Crown on Netflix.

Getty Images / Tim Graham