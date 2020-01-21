Emma de la Fosse, digitas’ chief creative, is the chair of the Drum Roses Awards 2020

Digitas UK’s Chief Creative Officer, Emma de la Fosse, will head the jury for the Drum Roses Awards 2020.

Fosse will head the jury as chairman and is looking for participants for their A-Game. If you have something to prove to the rest of the industry, show them the exciting work that is happening not just in London but across the UK.

The Roses Awards strive to discover the hidden gems of advertising, design and digital by recognizing exceptional creative talents that provide a platform to shine outside of London. Big or small, old or new, anyone can enter as long as their office is outside the M25.

De la Fosse has been an advertising creative for almost 20 years and started as a junior copywriter with a small start-up agency above a curry house. Most recently, as UK CCO at Digitas, she was responsible for all creative output and the agency’s view of the world.

On the way, she worked for well-known brands such as British Airways, IBM and Kimberley Clark. In addition to being awarded gold and Grand Prix at every major creative award show, The Drum was named the first creative woman of the year in 2016.

Her experience includes direct marketing, brand advertising, digital communication and technology – a rare mix of skills. She loves innovation, behavioral research, strategic planning and the strength of the team.

Regarding the reasons why she chairs these awards, de la Fosse said: “Advertising is typically very London-focused. Typically, agencies in the regions are not in the spotlight. The Drum Roses offer agencies outside the M25 Blow a chance to show Britain that creative talent is not about geography.

“I’m looking for ideas that move a brand or people forward. Incidentally, this could be the target group or the world. It is part of our job and our ability to accept tricky briefings and marketing challenges and to look for fresh, original ways to solve the problem The best creative work is the love child of insight and lateral jumping. “

The Roses Awards 2020 can now be submitted. Make sure you submit your entry before February 20, 2020.