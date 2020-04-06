Emma Roberts wears a protective mask to stock up on toilet paper

Emma Roberts took a break from quarantine to stock up on toilet paper and cleaning products (Photo: Osvaldo / BACKGRID)

Emma Roberts did not take any risk when she decided to stock up on household supplies in California.

Scream Queens, 29, took a break from quarantine to stop at a market where she was seen loading toilet paper and cleaning products.

Emma, ​​casually dressed in jeans, a loose-fitting black sweater and sunglasses, took extra precautions by stepping out of her in a protective mask on her face.

She, like everyone in the US, is currently blocked due to a coronavirus pandemic.

There are currently over 328,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in America and 9,365 deaths, and new reports suggest that there will be a coronavirus peak in the US this month.

According to forecasts, the United States will achieve 2,614 deaths in one day by April 16.

The Star of the Shouts of the Queens saw her supply herself with the necessary products during her trip to the market (Photo: Osvaldo / BACKGRID)

Emma did not take any risk, because during the shopping trip she wore a protective mask (photo: Osvaldo / BACKGRID)

Citizens are urged to stay at home and use the blocking measures introduced by the government, which were recently extended until April 31 by President Donald Trump.

Emma recently saw her encourage her fans to stay home via Instagram while she celebrates three years since she founded her book club, Belletrist.

Her post was: “Hi, I love! I hope everyone is healthy, safe and inside!

“Today is the 3rd anniversary of @belletrist! This post is intended for all readers and writers we have met in the last 3 years … we are grateful to you, especially in this unprecedented time, for keeping us passionate, fulfilling and inspiring.

“Here are many years of reading, writing and discussing … no matter what.”

Emma also encourages those who can make a donation to help coronaviruses, supporting children in need on Twitter.

This happens after celebrities kick in their own pockets and generously give huge amounts of cash for support.

Oprah Winfrey donated a massive $ 10 million (£ 8.07 million) to help, and Dolly Parton donated $ 1 million (£ 806,910) to fund research into finding a cure for Covid-19.

