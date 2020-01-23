Emma Stone’s “Dream Wedding” by Tabloid

One of the tabloids this week pretends to know all the details Emma Stone“Dream Wedding”. The story is nothing but fiction, mixed with speculation. Gossip Cop can correct it.

“Inside Emma’s dream wedding” is the title of a two-page spread in the latest issue of In contact, The actress’s wedding to fiancé Dave McCary will be in Los Angeles this spring, according to magazine. An alleged source tells the outlet that the two will take their vows “in a small church” in front of “about 20 guests”, but they will make a huge A list afterwards.

“It will be an unforgettable affair,” says the unknown insider, adding that 350 guests will attend the party, including many Hollywood superstars. Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift and Scarlett Johansson are on the imaginary guest list. Sure, Stone is friends with some of these celebrities and some of them could attend their wedding. However, the tabloid only had the names of a few famous people the actress knows. The magazine gets a little more creative when it claims that Swift is trying to convince Paul McCartney to perform at the celebration.

From there, the anonymous source insists that Stone and McCary “don’t want to live in Hollywood”. After their honeymoon, they want to settle down and eventually start a family outside of San Francisco, which makes little sense when you consider that McCary is the segment director for Saturday Night Live, which is being recorded in New York. Stone bought two homes in Los Angeles last August. It seems the couple are planning to split their time between the two cities.

The story of the tabloid was invented and based on guesswork. Nobody near Stone spoke to In Touch about their wedding plans. Jennifer Lawrence could be there and it could be in Los Angeles. If these things change, it’s not because the magazine knew so much. A person near Stone tells Gossip Cop that the article is simply “invented”. The details of the actress’ wedding are being kept secret and you will not find any information about the ceremony on the tabloid pages.

The gossip media often pretend to have insight into Stone’s relationship. Already in February 2019 Gossip Cop In Touch’s sister outlet, OK !, because of the false report that Stone and McCary had been engaged during the 2018 vacation. The couple announced their engagement just last month – almost a year later.

This is also not the first time that a tabloid has come up with a wrong story about the actress’s wedding. Last month, Gossip Cop has debunked an article that Stone is at war with Taylor Swift as he plans their respective weddings. Swift isn’t even engaged to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. We also thought the singer would try to get Stone’s wedding going with a Paul McCartney performance?