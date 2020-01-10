Loading...

To have Emma Watson Skip the press tour of the little women because she is grappling with her co-stars? That is the claim that a tabloid published this week. Gossip Cop can put this false rumor to bed.

Watson, who plays Meg March in this recent film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel Little Women, was noticeably absent on the film’s press tour. Life & style claims the Harry Potter actress might have “endured with one of the girls,” which would explain her lack of involvement.

Even though Watson promoted the film through Instagram posts, according to an anonymous source, it wasn’t enough to ease the anger of her co-stars. “Emma is arguably the biggest star, which is why her decision to only promote the film on Instagram was considered a major dissident,” says the alleged insider of the publication. Watson has 54.2 million followers on the social media site, which has certainly caught the film’s attention, but that supposedly doesn’t mean much to her cast colleagues.

Watson continues to be called a “total diva” after leaving her co-stars “high and dry”. Apart from an anonymous source, there was of course no evidence for this claim for this tabloid newspaper. This is a guess. Gossip Cop reached out for a source near Watson that rejects the false conspiracy theories.

When looking at photos of the actors posing on the red carpet, there seems to be no tension between the stars. In fact, there are many photos of the actors holding hands and laughing, which refutes the idea that some kind of beef is going on between them. In the photo below, it is obvious that the co-stars are amusing each other when they laugh at the premiere of Little Women.

Other outlets have also made claims about Watson’s “Diva” behavior to their peers. In 2018, the National Enquirer published a story about Watson’s brutal behavior on the set. The infamous newspaper reported that Watson behaved like a “prima donna” and expected that her every little wish would be fulfilled immediately as she was used to “being waited for as a child star”. At the time of release, however, Watson wasn’t actually filming anything, so it was easy for me Gossip Cop to break this wrong story.

The same magazine became known when it covered Watson’s love life in 2017. According to this tabloid, Watson and Robert Pattinson from Twilight talked to each other every night. Gossip Cop was able to easily expose the big story. Watson himself said that she and Pattinson are just friends. We also contacted a source near Pattinson that confirmed that the two British stars were purely platonic. The magazine has no insight into the actress’s relationship with one of her co-stars.