They certain know how to celebration the evening absent in Paraguay, as Emmanuel Adebayor shortly discovered out just after touching down in South The usa to start off daily life at his new club Olimpia.

The previous Arsenal, Manchester Town and Tottenham striker was connected with a return to the Premier League in January following his exit from Turkish club Kayserispor.

AFP or licensors Emmanuel Adebayor waves to his new Olimpia soccer lovers on his arrival at the Silvio Pettirossi Airport in Luque, Paraguay

In its place, he joined up with previous Town staff-mate Roque Santa Cruz to sign for Paraguayan champions Olimpia – the TENTH club of his job.

And hundreds of screaming supporters greeted him at the airport, even bringing a BAND with them, to rejoice his arrival – even though it was 2AM in the early morning!

Fans packed the arrivals corridor and even lined the staircases to get a glimpse of their new star player.

And Togo intercontinental Adebayor, 36, seemed totally stunned by the reception, later sharing this video clip on social media.

An Olimpia admirer group also posted movies the bonkers scenes, as they welcomed a striker who has scored 97 goals in the Premier League to their workforce.

Adebayor has signed a 1-calendar year offer with the South American side, agreeing to enjoy for them for the 2020 season which kicks off on February 15.