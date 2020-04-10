Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron rescues Cain from bad DI Malone in shock?

(Photo: ITV)

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) once again found himself on the call of the sinister DI Malone (Mark Womack) in Emmerdale, but – when a hard man discussed what would happen with Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) and Billy Fletcher (Jay) Kontzle) – Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) has become an incredibly suspect, so he decided to perform some investigative measures.

With more than half the strength in his pocket, Malone has Cain, Will and Billy over the barrel well and really, so he left them no option but to do as he asks.

In the previous episode, he showed what he was capable of, because Billy arrested on a fictitious charge of assault and threatened him with prison if he did not do what he wanted.

As a result, Cain, Billy and Will would have no other choice but to fulfill his suspicious requests and – during today’s installment – were waiting for a message from Malone regarding the great work he wanted to do.

However, Aaron noticed three men chatting over coffee in the cafe and his interest increased. He became interested in what they were talking about, but Cain kept his shtum – as did Billy and Will.

Aaron is not good enough to leave him alone, so he kept asking Cain, but the hard man said nothing.

As a result, Aaron simply offered Cain support – reminding him of how he had helped him convict Robert (Ryan Hawley) last year, and therefore hinted that he would be willing to pay back the favor if necessary.

For Aaron, there is nothing more important than family, and when Cain is too deeply connected with Malone, will the young man discover the truth about what is happening?

If so, will he come to Kain’s help and help him come up with a plan to get out of Malone’s control?

Emmerdale continues Friday 10 April at 19:00 on ITV.

