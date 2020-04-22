Emmerdale spoilers: Charity leaves Vanessa after a drunken argument

(Photo: ITV)

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) got off the road in Emmerdale to make up for the scene she caused during Vanessa Woodfield’s (Michelle Hardwick) chemical session in the previous episode, but – despite her efforts – the conflict reappeared and she eventually decided to storm , leaving viewers wondering if this really is the end of her relationship with Vanessa.

Vanessa was furious with Charity when she appeared in the hospital and caused a very public scene because she defamed Kerry (Laura Norton) for all the damage she did.

During today’s episode, tension still reigned at Dingle-Woodfield’s home, but Charity was determined to fix everything between her and the love of her life.

But it was easier said than done – especially when Vanessa decided to celebrate Rhona’s (Zoe Henry) birthday by going out and getting drunk.

Rhona tried to push Vanessa back, but she was determined to drown her sorrows when they came to the old pub, which they often visited when they were together in college.

While there, Vanessa faced several students – one of whom laughed at her – and after confronting the young boy, the vet threw a drink over him.

However, the other boy captured this moment on his phone, which began to spin in less than a few hours – which gave the stressed Charity the opportunity to see this incident for himself.

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zEVmqDa3Z-I (/ embed)

When Vanessa returned, Charity commented on her for getting drunk – not to mention that she had become a sensation on the Internet – but because Vanessa did not take it seriously, she revealed that she “ended” before falling out.

As she left, the audience wondered: Is this the end of the beautiful relationship between Charity and Vanessa?

Emmerdale continues Friday, April 24 at 19:00 on ITV.

If you have a story about soap or television, please contact us with a video or photo by sending us an email to soaps@metro.co.uk – we will be happy to contact you.

Join the community by leaving a comment below and stay up to date on all soaps on our homepage.

MORE: Emmerdale star looks completely different when his son shaves his head in the midst of a blockade

Soap newsletter

Includes exclusive content, spoilers and interviews before they are displayed on the site. Find out more “