Emmy 2020 Day Ceremony Canceled amid Coronavirus Crisis – Deadline – Info News

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said Thursday that the 47th annual Emmy Day timing ceremony, scheduled for June in Pasadena, has been canceled.

“Given our concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided we will not wait for the 47th anniversary of the Annual Emmy Awards in Pasadena next June,” NATAS President Terry O & # 39; Reilly said today. “Since there are so many unknowns now with the flow of information changing daily, almost every hour, it would simply be irresponsible to move forward with our annual celebration of excellence on daytime television now.”

The move comes after NATAS announced it would postpone its annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards and Sport Emmy Awards due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Emmy Awards Daytime CEO Brent Stanton said, when it comes to the annual awards, “the review continues and we look forward to announcing our incredibly talented candidates later this spring. We are working on some interesting alternative ideas on how to we know better the winners later this year and will share more details in the weeks ahead. ”

NATAS was in the midst of some Emmy day renovations. The upcoming ceremony will be split into three separate shows June 12-14 at the Pasadena Civic Center, as well as two-night Primetime Emmys and Emmy Creative Arts.

“These were extremely difficult decisions to make, but at the end of the day, the health and safety of our event attendees and staff should remain our primary concern,” NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp said of the decision today. “We are closely monitoring the guidance of public health authorities, seeking feedback from our pricing communities, and evaluating the flexibility of our country and production partners as we plan for the future in this unprecedented context.”

