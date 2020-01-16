Emoni Atomah killed hours after St. Sabina peace march in Auburn Gresham

Two years ago, homeless and unemployed, 23-year-old Emoni Atomah went to St. Sabina on the south side for help.

The church enrolled him in a mentoring program, helped him find a home on the Auburn Gresham campus, and helped him find a job.

But Tuesday night, a stone’s throw from the parish and just hours after the St. Sabina’s parishes held their annual peace march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Atomah was shot in a parking lot in the church in the 1200 block from West 78th place.

Atomah ran away from the gunfire but was found unconscious by police officers in the passenger seat of a car he had knocked down for help with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

He was shortly afterwards declared dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

On Thursday, church officials say they were stunned by the act of violence so soon after the peace march and on the campus of the parish. The area around the church is considered “neutral ground” and largely respected as a safe space, said St. Sabina’s rev. Michael Pfleger.

“Yesterday was Dr. King’s birthday, so we had a march for peace in his honor – and then at 11:30 am someone shoots someone across the street from the church,” Pfleger said at a news conference.

“This is ridiculous. It is terrible,” he said.

Elijah Maxey Jr., mentor and coach of Atomah for two years at the parish Strong Futures program, said he was “stunned and in shock” and cried when he heard the news.

“He had a promise,” he said. “It is so sad that someone has taken it away from us, all of us.”

Emoni AtomahPhoto provided

“Emoni was one of our boys who has just risen”

Atomah graduated from Hyde Park High School in 2016 and, like many young men, did not know what he wanted to do.

Court records show that he was accused in 2015 of theft and criminal offense with a vehicle that was later withdrawn. But on October 30, he submitted a motion in which he wanted to remove both from his record.

He went to St. Sabina in early 2018 to ask for help, Pfleger said.

After taking Atomah to church, they took part in a life support program and helped him find a number of jobs, including a car wash at the Method Soap factory. Over time, Atomah saved enough money so that he could go to his own one-bedroom apartment on the parish campus and start paying rent.

“Emoni was one of our boys who has just risen,” said Tom Bosley, program manager for Strong Futures. “He was a very respectable boy. Humiliate. He always said he didn’t want a job, he wanted a career. “

Bosley said that many of the young men who help them grow up. Some have a harder time than others as they continue to graduate, but Atomah started the program.

“He never stopped every program we put him in,” said Bosley. “He would wake up early, was never late. He has held every meeting. “

One task was not enough for Atomah, the church staff said. He always tried to find another to put together enough temporary jobs to pay his rent.

Just before he was killed, Atomah learned that he had passed his background check and would start a full-time position at a meal delivery company, Maxey said. He also searched for programs that would allow him to attend Olive-Harvey junior college, and he once hoped to have a career as a welder.

Maxey said the reserved young man was often silent in group meetings, but had a lively personality that was admired by those who became his friends.

In the morning of his death, Atomah had met Maxey on the campus of the church for the meeting. He was looking forward to his new job.

“He had no complaints. He said he had his money for rent and that he had this job,” Maxey said.

A flyer with a $ 5,000 reward for information about the shooting where Emoni Atomah died perched on a door across the street from St. Sabina in Auburn Gresham on Thursday. Tom Schuba / Sun-Times

Reward offered

Atomah’s family declined to comment on Thursday evening.

On Thursday evening, a woman who walked into the apartment building across the street from St. Sabina, where Atomah had lived, said she heard the guns erupt at 11.30 am. the evening before. She noted that the area is usually quiet.

“I was very surprised that it happened in the parking lot,” said the woman, who asked that her name not be used. “The gunshots were so loud, I literally thought it was outside this door.”

The shooting also surprised Bosley, who said that the campus had never been shot before.

St. Sabina has offered a $ 5,000 reward for information about the shooting leading to an arrest.

“We’re going to catch them and whoever did this goes to jail,” Pfleger said.