Emotional photos capture migrant parents separated from their children since 2018 LAX meeting

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – New images show an emotional reunion between nine parents who were deported when the Trump administration separated thousands of migrant families and their children at Los Angeles International Airport.

The families were separated for a year and a half and arrived at Guatemala City Airport on Wednesday evening.

The trip was organized by order of a federal judge who concluded that the United States government had illegally prevented the parents from seeking asylum.

Some of the children were at the airport to greet them, including Byron, David Xol’s 9-year-old son.

David fell to his knees and kissed Byron in tears for about three minutes, patting the back of his son’s head.

“He was small,” said David after standing up. He watched his lawyer – who accompanied him during the flight – raised his hand to chest height and said, “He has grown a lot.”

David, Byron and his lawyer, Ricardo de Anda, then kissed in a three-way embrace and exchanged words in their group. Byron was all smiles. Father, son, lawyer and family godfather left the airport impatiently for their hotel.

The meeting was a powerful reminder of the lasting effects of Trump’s separation policy, even though the attention and outrage faded amidst the impeachment procedures and tensions with Iran. But he also pointed out that hundreds, if not thousands, of other parents and children are still separated almost two years after the entry into force of the zero tolerance policy on unauthorized border crossings.

“They all sort of hit the lottery,” said Linda Grimm, a lawyer representing one of the parents who returned to the United States. “There are so many people who have been traumatized by the family separation policy whose pain is not going to be repaired.”

More than 4,000 children were reportedly separated from their parents before and during the official start of zero tolerance in the spring of 2018. Under the policy, border officials have massively charged parents with illegally crossing the border into the United States. Mexican then placed their children in government facilities, including “child shelters” set up for infants.

The United States has acknowledged that officers separated families long before applying zero tolerance across the southern border, their agencies did not record separations properly, and some detention centers were overcrowded and underserved, families being denied food, water or medical care.

In June 2018, U.S. district judge Dana Sabraw ordered the government to stop separating families and reuniting parents and children.

At least 470 parents have been evicted without their children. Some of the children were detained on US government premises and ultimately placed with sponsors. Others have been deported to their country of origin.

Many parents have learned that many parents have to sign documents that they cannot read or understand or are denied the opportunity to claim refugee protection in a way that violates federal law.

The US Department of Homeland Security returned a request for comment to the Department of Justice, which did not respond.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which launched the initial family separation lawsuit before Sabraw, asked the judge to order the return of a small group of parents whose children remained in the United States. In September, Sabraw asked the United States to allow 11 parents to return and refused to relieve seven others.

ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt said Sabraw had made it clear that he would only order the return of people “who have been misled or coerced into giving up their asylum rights”. This will leave it to the other parents who have fled violence, poverty and persecution to decide whether their children should return to their country of origin or remain in the United States without them.

“Many will make the decision that generations of immigrant parents have made – to leave their child in the United States and endure the ordeal of separation, but to do so for the safety of their child,” said Gelernt.

Xol said that after crossing the border with his 7-year-old son Byron, they were taken to a U.S. border patrol processing center in south Texas. Xol was charged with illegal entry on May 19, 2018.

Two days later, Xol said that an officer had told him to sign a document that would allow him and Byron to be deported together. If he did not sign, Byron would be abandoned for adoption and Xol would be detained for at least two years.

Xol signed the document, only for Byron to be taken and then deported to Guatemala. Byron was placed in government premises for 11 months.

The family’s lawyer, Ricardo de Anda, persuaded a federal court to force the United States to let a family in Texas take Byron. Since May 2019, Byron has been living with Holly and Matthew Sewell and their two children, with regular video calls to his family.

Holly Sewell brought Byron, now 9, to meet her father at the airport. They planned to return to Texas to pack their bags and prepare for Byron to move in with his father once Xol moved to California. Before the meeting, Byron kept asking Sewell, his caretaker, when his father would authorize the immigration authorities.

“They’re almost there, you’re fine,” she said. “Count to 1,000.”

“999,” replied Byron.

She said she was delighted that Byron could see her father again, but strongly criticized the treatment of asylum seekers by the United States government.

Esvin Fernando Arredondo must have been on the plane. Guatemala’s father was separated from one of his daughters, Andrea Arredondo – then 12 and now 13, after having surrendered on May 16, 2018 in Texas and seeking asylum legally, according to Grimm, his lawyer. He failed a first selection and agreed to return to Guatemala.

According to Sabraw’s decision, the government expelled Arredondo even after the judge ordered family reunification and subsequently prohibited US authorities from removing any parents who are separated from their children. He is now given a second chance at asylum under the court order.

Andrea was separated from her entire family for about a month, living in a shelter while the government was trying to put the children in touch with their parents due to the lack of adequate monitoring systems. She finally found her mother, who had gone to the Texas crossing with the other two girls four days earlier than her husband, on May 12, 2018.

Unlike her husband, she and her two daughters passed the initial selection interview, even if they fled for the same reason. Their son Marco, 17, was killed by suspected gang members in Guatemala City.

Arredondo’s wife, Cleivi Jerez, 41, arrived at LAX less than an hour before the flight landed with their three daughters in tow, aged 17, 13 and 7.

“Lots of nerves, I couldn’t sleep last night,” she said in Spanish during an interview after the flight landed.

Jerez said she plans to get up late to catch up with her husband. She also planned to rest at their Los Angeles home tomorrow, catching up on their 17-month gap before he had to report to an ICE office on Friday in San Diego. Alison Arredondo, 7, said she missed going to the park with her father and wanted to hang out with him in Los Angeles.

While the United States has ended large-scale separations, it has implemented policies to prevent many asylum seekers from entering the country. As part of its “Stay in Mexico” policy, more than 50,000 people have been asked to wait there for weeks or months for dates in US courts. The Trump administration is also stepping up expulsions of Central Americans to other countries in the region to seek asylum.

“People want to make it a comforting story, but it doesn’t. It is devastating,” said Sewell. “There is simply no good reason why we had to do this to this child and this family. And it symbolizes thousands of others who have been placed in exactly the same position.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

