Emotional tribute to driver of Audi who died after crashing into a tree in Croydon

The family and friends of a man who died after his Audi was crushed in a tree in Croydon paid tribute to the accident site.

The 38-year-old man, locally named Michael, crashed on Kent Gate Way, Addington at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 23.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Michael was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His relatives have been informed,” said a spokesman for the metropolitan police.

“Investigations into the circumstances are continuing, but at this early stage, no other vehicle is believed to be involved in the collision.”

In the days following the accident, those who knew Michael visited Kent Gate Way and paid tribute.

Tributes left include flowers, messages and a photo

The tributes, which include flowers, messages and a picture, are attached to a tree stump.

Near the tributes, skid marks that appear to have been made by a vehicle are visible.

“RIP Michael mate,” said a message.

The accident occurred last Thursday (January 23)

Another message reads: “Michael, we had our differences, but I know you know you meant everything to me now and will always do it. I never told you that but I love you so much , so much and always. “

Among the tributes left are also cans and bottles of alcohol, a Mr. Incredible toy and an ashtray.

Following the accident, a police cordon was installed at Kent Gate Way, with a number of police vehicles parked on the road.

All witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit in Catford on 020 8285 1574. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Did you know Michael? If you would like to contribute a tribute article in his memory, please send an e-mail to samuel.truelove@reachplc.com

