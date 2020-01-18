Emotions are boiling at the town hall of Cudahy where the Delta airliner dumped 100,000 pounds of fuel

CUDAHY, Calif. (KABC) – Emotions were boiling over at a Cudahy town hall where, earlier this week, a Delta airliner dropped 100,000 pounds of fuel during an emergency landing, hitting at least six schools and probably thousands of houses.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a fact sheet on Friday indicating that the pilot had not followed the proper procedure which requires pilots to alert air traffic control if they plan to spill fuel.

“It’s not just a school they dropped out of, it’s a whole community. Out of black and brown communities – low-income black and brown communities – so it’s very upsetting,” said one resident from South Los Angeles.

Air traffic control asked the pilot twice if he needed to empty the fuel and twice said no.

Residents booed a representative from Delta Air Lines who attended Friday’s meeting and read a statement from the company promising an investigation.

“The community has the right to seek answers and to feel indignant. It is absolutely an injustice that it faces. It is in our backyard, it is in our schools, in our parks”, a said the mayor of Cudahy, Elizabeth Alcantar.

Los Angeles County Public Health and the Los Angeles County Fire Department say the public should be safe, but local MP Maxine Waters disagreed.

“If you have symptoms, it may already be too late. Perhaps your eyes are already damaged. We cannot wait for symptoms to appear,” said Representative Maxine Waters.

One woman said her dog died Thursday and accused Delta Air Lines of her death.

“Her heart stopped beating and they resurrected her until I could get out of work,” said Georgina Diaz, resident of South Gate. “He was my child, he was my second son, so it’s really hard to think that could have been the cause.”

