emperor-naruhito-attends-gatherings-at-imperial-palace-to-mark-60th-birthday

Emperor Naruhito, who turned 60 on Sunday, attended a collection of celebratory functions at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo the similar working day, jointly with his wife, Empress Masako.

Activities to greet effectively-wishers from the general general public on his to start with birthday following he ascended the throne in Could previous 12 months ended up canceled in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the morning, the emperor gained congratulations from his brother, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and other imperial family members members, as very well as from the heads the governing administration, the Supreme Court and the leaders of the two houses of the Eating plan.

In the afternoon, a exclusive luncheon was held at the Homeiden hall, with about 450 men and women in attendance.

Afterwards, a tea bash was held at which ambassadors and their wives from several distinct nations attended.

Emperor Naruhito claimed in his greeting that he was working with the prospect of his birthday to pray for the contentment of the folks, the development of the country and the overall health of the contributors.

On behalf of the visitors, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prolonged his congratulations to the emperor.