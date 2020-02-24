emperor-naruhito-marks-sixtieth-birthday-with-activities-at-imperial-palace

Emperor Naruhito, who turned 60 on Sunday, attended a collection of celebratory activities at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo the very same day alongside one another with his wife, Empress Masako.

Occasions to greet properly-wishers from the normal public on his initially birthday considering that he ascended the throne, in Might very last year, had been canceled in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the early morning, the emperor gained congratulations from his brother, Crown Prince Akishino, as nicely as Crown Princess Kiko and other imperial family members members, and from the heads of the authorities, the Supreme Courtroom and the leaders of the two homes of the Diet regime.

In the afternoon, a special luncheon was held at the Homeiden corridor, with about 450 folks in attendance. Afterwards, there was a tea social gathering attended by ambassadors and their wives from several nations.

Emperor Naruhito explained in his greeting that he was working with the option of his birthday to pray for the contentment of the folks, the progress of the nation and the well being of these in attendance.

On behalf of the visitors, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended his congratulations to the emperor.

Through a news convention Friday held in commemoration of his birthday, the emperor had pledged to stand by the persons of Japan in responding to intensifying environmental and social issues ranging from the novel coronavirus outbreak to climate modify.

The emperor pointed to the local weather disaster as a single of the major challenges Japan has faced in recent many years, while expressing sympathy to people affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.