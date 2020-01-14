Empire State Building lights up purple and gold in honor of the National Championship game

The Empire State Building

Photo: Empire State Building website

NEW YORK – The nation is watching the championship game in New Orleans on Monday night.

Even the city of New York, which never sleeps, recognizes the game LSU vs. Clemson by illuminating the historic Empire State Building in gold and black in honor of the College Football Playoff Championship game.

Even though black and gold are the colors of college football playoffs, this could be a good sign for some LSU fans. It could be a sign of luck that the Louisiana team is playing in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, home of the black and gold New Orleans Saints.

The game starts at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

When the game starts, the national landmark in the middle is split into the colors of the Clemson Tigers (orange and purple) and the LSU Tigers (gold and purple).

The tower will be a virtual scoreboard throughout the game. Every time one of the two teams scores, the building flashes in the colors of the scoring team.

At the end of the game, the colors of the winning team will be displayed on all sides for the rest of the evening.

