Employees of a federal prison who died in Atlanta test positive for coronavirus

The Prison Department announced Friday that federal prison officials who died earlier this week tested positive for the new coronavirus. The agency said the staff was the “first potential” staff death due to COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the agency said in a statement that Robin Grabbs, an incident manager at the US jail in Atlanta, died at home on Tuesday and was virus positive after his death.

The last day Grubbs worked at the facility was Friday 10 April. She was tested prior to entry and was found to be asymptomatic, a spokesperson said.

Four Atlanta employees told Crub News that Grubb’s office was located in the “Baker 3” unit of the prison. As of Friday, eight inmates and three officials were virus positive, according to the agency.

The two colleagues said their last conversation with Grubbs was to congratulate her on a recent promotion, a position that would have moved her to another office in a building separate from Baker 3. I said.

“Robin was a dedicated employee who worked hard to improve the lives of prisoners and their co-workers. She was an agency that would prepare her for future leadership opportunities. Had been promoted to a new re-entry role in. Robin will be terribly missed by the family in her bureau. “Prison janitor William Woods wrote in a statement.

Her colleagues remember Grubbs as an Army veteran, an avid Atlanta Falcons fan, and a diligent worker. They said she loved traveling and trying new restaurants, especially seafood, and was intimate with her parents and siblings.

On April 10th, I posted a video of my parents dropping a “corona care package” filled with cough medicine, ginger ale, and hand sanitizer. She said, “I’m air hugging because Corona is everywhere for now … why are you so lucky?”

The agency said 465 federal prisoners and 296 staff were nationwide tested positive for COVID-19, killing 18 prisoners.

