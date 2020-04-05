Employers say their personal data is leaking on federal lending sites

US SMEs have reported personal data leaks after applying for a disaster loan from the Small Business Administration. The SBA has not acknowledged the leak yet, and its website was suffering from a maintenance shutdown in late March. Despite concerns from small business owners, the agency has told CBS News that it is currently working.

Eric Levinson opened Hummingbird Inn, a pet-friendly Maryland bed and breakfast in 2017. Levinson relied on the SBA for disaster financing when the coronavirus pandemic struck and he closed the door.

“From the yearly steady cash inflows you know, this year will be completely flat, no new bookings, no new bookings, no revenue,” said Jim Axelrod of CBS News.

Levinson visited the SBA site online and found that someone else’s date of birth, social security number, email, phone number, and company address were all listed on the loan registration page.

Ten minutes after deleting and replacing the information with his information, Levinson said he had received a call from a Delaware company that had all the data.

“So, in addition to the stress of trying to keep this business going, I don’t know who saw the information now,” he said. About 12 other small businesses told CBS News that the same problem had occurred in late March.

Todd McCracken of the Small Business Association of the United States said these leaks had not been exacerbated.

“They can not only know that aid will come, but also rely on those sources,” he said. Despite the recognition that such failures may occur, they may make decisions that would otherwise compromise SME management’s “trust in the system.” I said.

Despite the SBA’s claim, the site is operational, but Levinson said it was “not comfort” and said he was still worried about filing a loan application.

“I haven’t been on this site since,” he said. “But at the moment I … we all have no choice.”

Levinson has said he has tried to email and tweet to the agency and attended an online SBA webinar to alert him of the problem, but has yet to respond.

. [TagsToTranslate] data leak