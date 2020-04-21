“Empordanamiento” for Pelosi to use small business help as leverage

House Republican Nation Steve Scalise (R-LA) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Monday that he was “excited” to see House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) use help. small businesses as leverage to include more left-leaning arrangements in the future coronavirus. legislation.

Scalise has collected stories from companies in its district and country that may no longer qualify for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan due to Pelosi’s objection to a simple renewal of the program.

Scalise described the stories as “heartbreaking” and said he hopes his website will illustrate Pelosi’s “PPP obstruction”.

Scalise told Breitbart News, “I have asked small businesses in the country that have been rejected because the PPP was running out of money, trying to keep their businesses together, to share their story with me. And we received hundreds of stories. , and many of them are heartbreaking – some are trying to stay in their family business and maybe the 20 employees who have been with them since the beginning of the company, and maybe they couldn’t because Pelosi is playing these games . “

“I think the more we share these stories, the more they prove that there is a human face to this chicken game that is playing social life with millions of Americans, and hopefully that will get them past that attitude of hostage-grabbing and getting them – to the point where they get to help someone and they don’t in exchange for a list of unrelated liberal desires, “added Scalise.

Delta Electronics Company in Harvey, Louisiana said:

We are about 7 days away from closing our doors for bankruptcy. We don’t know what else to do. I’m tired of crying to sleep every night wondering what tomorrow is. Will we lose everything we worked on? Our house? Our retirement? Democrats must stop playing the lives of the people in their million-dollar homes with their financial futures. PROU IS PROU!

Star coaches from Atlanta, Georgia, said:

I feel very bullied by Pelosi. I’m sure she’s not in a hurry to approve the extra funds … In the meantime, my husband had a mental crisis yesterday. He owned his tour bus company for 30 years and then told the savvy hand that he was within reach, a day away from having SBA approval he left now, we are sorry we would run out of funds and Pelosi will not let us deliver even more! We now accumulate $ 200,000 in debt each month we close, due to bus lease payments and bus insurance.

As small businesses continue to suffer from lack of PPP funding, unions Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Tina Smith (D-MN), as well as at least 15 House Democrats, called for an immediate replacement of PPP despite Pelosi objections.

Pelosi said on Sunday he was unaware of the increasing number of Democrats calling for rejecting the small business aid program.

Scalise told Breitbart News that Pelosi is relying on small-business help to calm the progressive wing of Democrats such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WI).

“Not only do they flatter Republican motives, they are asking Democrats, the moderate Democrats who also want to reduce their districts, and Pelosi ignores those motives to calm down his radical fringe, literally at the expense of millions of families struggling for their own. subsistence, ”he said.

Scalise said that the PPP “has been incredibly successful, and it is literally the only thing that keeps these companies together, and that now and AOC and some of those other radicals are trying to use these workers’ jobs as leverage. for unrelated things like green. New deal. Bad to see. “

Scalise rhetorically asked, “And what kind of person would literally threaten the livelihood in the worst crisis of trying to exhort some kind of hostage leverage as a lifeline?”

Read more stories of small businesses affected by Pelosi’s political leadership at RepublicanWhip.gov/ppp-obstruction.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for the Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.