[Emre Can: Borussia Dortmund completes the lasting transfer with Juventus | Soccer news]

Borussia Dortmund and Emre may have agreed to a agreement until 2024

Borussia Dortmund signed a four-yr contract with Emre Can soon after activating an solution to make the Juventus midfielder's mortgage long term.

%MINIFYHTML3d11de950c8b53a4c180428f5535dc1b11% %MINIFYHTML3d11de950c8b53a4c180428f5535dc1b12%

Can has produced only three appearances considering the fact that joining the Bundesliga on January 31, but Germany's international has still left a sufficient impression at that time to persuade Dortmund to acquire his £ 21 million solution to indicator it.

The 26-12 months-previous joined Juventus in a free of charge transfer from Liverpool in June 2018, but saw his minutes reduce this period following Maurizio Sarri replaced Massimiliano Allegri throughout the summer months.

Can scored a sumptuous intention on his return to the Bundesliga action

It was speculated that Can could be part of Manchester United in the course of the January transfer window, but at some point chose to return to Germany, the place he commenced his senior career with Bayern Munich right before transferring on to Bayer Leverkusen.

Technically, Can will remain in Dortmund till July one, when he will start out his everlasting deal with the club, which will run until finally June 2024.

Right after staying out of the Juventus Champions League staff for the group phase, Can is eligible to execute in Dortmund as they resume their European marketing campaign against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening.