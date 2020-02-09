Emre Can scores sensational debut when Borussia Dortmund is beaten in a seven-goal thriller against Bayer Leverkusen

Emre Can’s career has been anything but plane sailing since he left Liverpool in 2018.

The German international left the Reds to switch to Juventus, but lost his place on the first team after a disappointing first season with Serie A giants.

Can curl an unstoppable effort in the top corner.

After the arrival of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey, Can was considered overwhelmed by Juve boss Maurizio Sarri, and he joined Borussia Dortmund last month.

On Saturday he was able to finish his debut with a great long shot after just 30 minutes.

The 26-year-old picked up the ball from 30 meters away, touched it a few times, and then rolled an unstoppable attempt into the top corner.

Unfortunately, the goal for Can was not enough to win or even draw for The Borussia.

Bayer Leverkusen made an impressive comeback in the second half, scoring all three points after a late goal from Leon Bailey and Lars Bender, who secured victory for the hosts.

