‘Encounter with Aesthetics: Offering His Coronary heart to Grasp Paintings — Adachi Zenko’s Eye for Beauty’

March one-Could 31

To rejoice the Adachi Museum of Art’s 50th anniversary, this exhibition showcases some of its founder’s most loved works. Zenko Adachi (1899-1990) gathered operates by artists affiliated with vital Japanese faculties of artwork, which include Takeuchi Seiho, Uemura Shoen, Kansetsu Hashimoto and Shiho Sakakibara. He particularly cherished the paintings of Yokoyama Taikan, at the time describing the artist’s get the job done as the appreciate of his daily life.

Significant displays, these as Hashimoto’s “Summer Evening” (1941) and Yokoyama Taikan’s “Mountain soon after a Shower” (1940), can be seen, along with info on Adachi’s particular feelings about his assortment.

Adachi Museum of Art 320 Furukawa-cho, Yasugi, Shimane. Yasugi Stn. nine a.m.-five p.m. (April, May until 5: 30 p.m.). ¥2,300. 0854-28-7111 www.adachi-museum.or.jp/en