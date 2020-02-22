[end-line-signal-calls-sen.-bernie-sanders-a-‘fraud’-ahead-of-his-bakersfield-go-to]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Regional bicycle store End Line experienced a concept currently about Sen. Bernie Sanders that has caused blended reactions from customers.

A signal outdoors the shop, situated on Stockdale Highway close to Cal State Bakersfield was adjusted to say “Bernie is a Fraud” in advance of Sanders’ go to to Bakersfield previously this afternoon for a get-out-the-vote rally.

Complete Line Operator Alan Bradley said the signal mirrored his inner thoughts about the presidential applicant.

“I’m just expressing my opinion,” he said. “Some people today think a company shouldn’t do that, but as a company owner you nevertheless can.”

Bradley reported some prospects gave him thumbs up for the information even though other individuals who reported they were offended. Bradley mentioned he wasn’t attacking any individual precisely other than Sanders.