End of certification exams could take place until early September

The Leaving Cert could end in early September with just one exam per day as part of plans to minimize risks to public health, according to higher education sources.

In addition, the possibility that the new school year will start later than normal – with the staggered return of courses over several weeks – is being studied in discussions between officials of the Ministry of Education and partners of the education.

Weekly meetings between the department, teachers’ unions, school principals and other stakeholders are scheduled by the end of May to discuss these details.

Sources have warned that discussions on the timing of exams and early school return will be guided by public health boards.

A number of sources say that the possibility of starting the Leaving Cert exams on July 29 and running them until about September 2 is under consideration.

According to a revised schedule, the most important exams with the highest number of candidates would take place near the start of the exams, such as English, Math and Irish.

The exams with the fewest candidates would take place towards the end of the exam period.

This would help speed up the delivery of results by making it easier to correct large-scale exams starting in early July, sources said.

The idea behind holding just one major exam each day is to minimize the chances that students will interact or break the rules of social distancing between exams.

However, this would significantly extend the review window.

Last year, for example, more than 30 exams took place in 15 days. Sources indicate that draft plans for this year could see reviews taking place over approximately 26 days or more.

Students leaving the CER and progressing to third level education should start their courses until November of this year.

Optimal scenarios

Several third-level establishments have confirmed their intention to admit first-year students at the end of October or November according to the best scenarios.

The exact dates will depend on the exam schedule, the length of the grading process and how quickly results and offers can be provided to students, according to well-placed sources.

“We are looking at November at best,” said a higher education source, who declined to be named. “This assumes that everything is going well and that deadlines for everything can be compressed.”

In addition, colleges plan to make up for lost time during the school year by reducing short Christmas vacations and reading weeks for first year students. This should allow them to complete their summer exams normally.

Much of the schedule will depend on the exam schedule and the marking process.

Meanwhile, discussions are also underway on the details of plans for schools to resume teaching for sixth grade students two weeks before the Leaving Cert begins.

Education Minister Joe McHugh has asked that schools reopen for at least two weeks in July before exams.

This would require that all secondary school teaching staff be available on site.

Classes are likely to be divided into small groups for purposes of social distancing, according to sources.

Other details are also being discussed on school testing plans to replace the junior cycle exams.

It is likely that the exam papers will be delivered to schools and that teachers will administer and mark the exams.

The results would incorporate student results into the junior student achievement profile.

The probability of a school year for high school students starting later in September is also being studied.

Some sources claim that this could imply a staggered return of courses over several weeks.

“It is likely that schools will not have the full complement of students in class before October,” said a source. “However, it all depends on public health boards.”