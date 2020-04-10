End-of-Day Fun: NPR

Comedian, podcaster, writer and stand-up actor Marc Maron didn’t know what to expect when he started his podcast, WTF With Marc Maron, in 2009. Eleven years later, the podcast has loyal listeners with over a thousand episodes and counts. At WTF, Maron conducts off-the-cuff, long-form interviews with comedians, actors and musicians.

The success of his podcast and his growing audience have led to more action opportunities, including his IFC series, Maron, and the Netflix GLOW series. He continues to tour as a stand-up and his latest special, the same coincidence titled End Times Fun, was released on Netflix last March.

Recorded remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, NPR’s Ask Me Ophira Eisenberg another host and house musician Jonathan Coulton talks to Maron about his podcast, his growth as an actor, and his stand-up. Its a new special up.

Later, Maron, a cat lover, plays a real or fake game called, “Did It Happen in the 2019 Movie Adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical of the Timeless, CATS?” (He didn’t see the movie.)

Highlights

About His New Netflix Special Names

“(End of the Pleasure) wasn’t the original name for the show, but it was the same idea. I was very upset about calling that show ‘Jeremiad’ and (the director of that show). Netflix of Special Comedy Specials, Robbie Praw) was like, “We’re not calling him that.” “But that’s it, it’s going to be Jeremiah.” And he was like, “I don’t know what that is! No one will know what it is! “… Then I was like,” End Times Fun. “That’s it.”

About Starting Your New Lasting Podcast, WTF With Marc Maron

“It wasn’t a popular medium, nor were there any ways to make a living that you could transfer. But there were a few guys doing something, and I was off the radio, and I needed to do some thing. We figured out how to do it but, the early podcasters community had to learn how we went. “

On Being Recognized

“I was known as an interviewer – people love me as an interviewer, but I want to be, ‘Do you know how to do stand-up?’ … Many people still don’t know who I am or who I am. Most people can still watch GLOW and be like, “I didn’t know it was stand-up,” or, “Does he have a podcast? “Those questions are asked around the world every day, along with,” Do you think I have to? My throat hurts. “

Heard on Marc Maron & Aimee Mann: End Times Fun.