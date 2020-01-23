The Doomsday clock is nearing midnight more than it has ever been and is only 100 seconds from the 12 o’clock bell, scientists said.

The clock, which serves as a metaphor for the world apocalypse, has been advanced 20 seconds.

The clock keepers’ announcement means that the perceived threat is now more serious than it was last year and in 1953, when it was two minutes away.

Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the Reading of the Atomic Scientists, who reads, said, “The world has entered the realm of a two-minute warning, a time when danger is high and the margin of small error. ”

She added, “It’s 100 seconds to midnight.

“We are now expressing how close the world is to the disaster in seconds – not hours or even minutes.

“It is the closest to Doomsday we have ever known in the history of the Doomsday Clock.

“We are now facing a real emergency – an absolutely unacceptable world business situation that has eliminated any margin of error or further delay.”

Former Irish President Mary Robinson, President of The Elders and former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, called the announcement “solemn”.

She said, “We are asking world leaders to join us in 2020 as we strive to lift humanity from the brink.

“The end of the world clock is now between 100 seconds and midnight, the most dangerous situation humanity has ever faced.

“Now is the time to come together – to unite and act.”

A bulletin release said: “Humanity continues to face two simultaneous existential dangers – nuclear war and climate change – which are compounded by a threat multiplier, the cyber-activated information warfare, which weakens the ability of society to respond.

“The international security situation is dire, not only because these threats exist, but because world leaders have allowed the international political infrastructure to manage them to erode.”

While the clock did not move in 2019, its minute hand was advanced in 2018 from 30 seconds, to two minutes before midnight.

It was adjusted in 2017 to two and a half minutes at midnight compared to its previous setting of three minutes at midnight.

The countdown was established in 1947 by experts from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists who worked on the Manhattan project to design and build the first atomic bomb.

The newsletter is an independent, non-profit organization led by some of the world’s foremost scientists.

It was originally intended to warn of the threat of nuclear armageddon.

But the Doomsday Clock also takes into account the likelihood of other emerging threats such as climate change and advances in biotechnology and artificial intelligence.