“End POWER like this, but do you expect us to see 200 spin-offs?

The wait is over – the funniest and wildest “power” final memes have arrived. After the anticipation for an epic conclusion of everyone’s popular STARZ series had increased, social media unloaded the pure digital comedy after “Power” scratched many viewers’ heads.

Big facts: There were a lot of fresh and epic memes on Monday that made fun of “power” and tried to sell fans at the four upcoming spin-off shows.

Important details: Some people had a problem with the power character Tariq St. Patrick, who ultimately defeated his father in the series finale.

When it came to Tariq as a shooter, many viewers thought he was “the new spirit” and was considered “forced and unbelievable”. In addition, some did not like the fact that Tariq was ahead, even though he had killed his sister, hugging his uncle Tommy and murdering his father when he was at a great college and had a lot of money waiting for him when he did the conditions met. A fan pointed out that the power team had a great concept where Tariq killed Ghost, especially after what his father sacrificed so that his son didn’t walk in his shoes, but felt that it was poorly executed has been. (Cheat sheet)

Wait, there’s more: Details of the upcoming “Power” spin-off shows and their key characters have surfaced online.

In addition to the previously announced “Power Book II: Ghost”, the premium cable company also commissioned “Power Book III: Kanan increase”, “Power Book IV: Influence” and “Power Book V: Force” 90s in the early years of the power character Kanan Stark plays. “Influence” will follow Rashad Tate’s quest for political power. “Force” revolves around Tommy Egan after cutting ties and finally putting New York in his rearview mirror. Larenz Tate will repeat his role as Rashad Tate in “Influence”, while Joseph Sikora will return as Tommy for “Force” (Variety).

Before you go: Last weekend, “Power” creators Courtney Kemp talked about what fans should expect as an actress Mary J. Blige Stars in the upcoming “Power Book II: Ghost” series.

It is really a sequel. It starts 72 hours after the end of Power Book I and takes you straight to the next steps. I mean, there is Mary, there is Method Man and there is a very complicated and interesting framework that we are dealing with. But much that was in the original force, namely the idea of ​​being torn between two worlds, is there.