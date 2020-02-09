End-stage 8-year-old fighting cancer is appointed chief of police for one day

JEFFERSONTOWN, Kentucky (CNN) – A boy struggling with end-stage rare cancer was surprised when he was named chief of police in Jeffersontown, Kentucky for the day.

“Officer Brandon Gwynn wanted to go” far beyond “for 8-year-old Kyler Mackin.

Watch their trip above.

“It is so difficult to have a child who runs and plays and just enjoys life and is so silly,” said Kyler’s mother Kristen. “And then he can’t walk the next day. He can’t feed himself. He can’t go to the bathroom. And it’s like you just don’t know. You just don’t know that this is possible until you get in these shoes. And then you just have a broken heart that it has to happen to someone and you are devastated that your child is one of them. “

The type of cancer that Kyler fights kills most children in less than a year.

“We only live day after day,” said Kristen Mackin. “Live and laugh and love and enjoy our time, because nobody knows how long.”

Kyler and his family will soon travel to San Francisco for an experimental treatment that will get chemotherapy straight to his brainstem.

