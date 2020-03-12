End Trump’s travel bans on China, Iran

House and Senate Democrats are responding to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States by supporting measures to remove President Trump from his authority to impose travel prohibitions on protecting American citizens.

While Trump has implemented travel bans in China and Iran, two of the world’s largest coronavirus-affected nations, House Democrats want to back down the president’s authority to promote travel bans from other regions of the world.

The “Non-Prohibition Act”, introduced by Deputy Judy Chu (D-CA) and co-sponsored by 219 House Democrats, would have prevented Trump from immediately implementing a travel ban in China after the coronavirus outbreak. it spread over its origins. Wuhan.

In contrast, the Prohibition Act would have allowed Wuhan travelers to continue arriving in the United States while receiving congressional advice from the president.

“This bill imposes restrictions on the president’s authority to suspend or restrict foreign nationals from entering the United States, and put off some presidential actions that apply those restrictions,” says a piece of legislation.

The legislation would mandate Trump “would only issue a restriction when required to address a compelling government interest,” though that interest is undefined. Before imposing a travel ban, Trump should “consult with Congress,” according to legislation.

Also, Democratic Senators Christopher Murphy (D-CT), Christopher Coons (D-DE), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) have introduced legislation to curb Trump’s recent expansion of the travel ban on some legal immigration from Burma, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Tanzania and Sudan, along with Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

The legislation establishes:

No resources, resources or fees available to the Secretary of Homeland Security or any other official of a federal agency may be used, by any Act of Congress, during any fiscal year to implement or enforce the Presidential Proclamation 9983 … which restricts the entry into the United States of nationalities of certain countries.

The effort to end America’s ability to implement travel bans comes as the number of coronavirus cases reaches 1,107 nationally, including 32 deaths.

Democrats’ struggle to keep U.S. borders open to the world during the coronavirus spread was echoed in 2020, Democratic presidential primary candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) this week when he explicitly said no. would close U.S. borders to protect Americans. the coronavirus.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.