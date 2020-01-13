Endangered turtle swims again with prosthetic pinball

Loading...

The Thai turtle Goody lost her left flipper years ago after she got caught in a fishing net, leaving her immobile and stressed in captivity.

But now the endangered elephant-ridley sea turtle can easily swim again, having received Thailand’s first prosthetic pinball machine last week.

“She swims much better and she learns to use the two flippers to turn around. You can see the difference,” said Nantarika Chansue, a veterinarian who participated in the development of Goody’s prosthetic flipper.

Over the past year, Thai environmental authorities and researchers from Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok have worked on developing prostheses for injured sea turtles, following similar projects in Japan and the United States.

10 other turtles can benefit from this

Sea turtles are often injured or killed by human activities, usually by taking plastic or getting caught in fishing nets or lines that can stop blood circulation to the limbs.

Goody was previously only able to swim with difficulty with the help of her right flipper, while he lived in a confined space with other injured turtles. Another 10 Thai turtles have similar injuries that may benefit from the project.

Although the prostheses do not make injured turtles fit enough to return to the sea, they are aimed at improving their quality of life in captivity, Nantarika said.

“We are trying to develop some of the best ever made in the world.”