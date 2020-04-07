Endgame actor Chris Evans has a happy birthday for Paul Rudd and it’s an evergreen like our Ant Man!

If there is one Hollywood actor who has come of age, it is Paul Rudd. We are certainly not blooming. It’s out there in his paintings and in his films. The popular actor who played Ant-Man in Marvel movies yesterday was 51 years old. Age is just a number for Rudd as he is still in the age of looks० and appears in his Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Evans aka Captain America thinks.

On April 4, after being greeted with an Avengers-style birthday present for Robert Downey Jr., Knights Out actor greeted Paul Rudd with a bizarre. Chris Evans shared a picture with a Friends actor congratulating him on his birthday. In the picture, the couple looks fun and has funny expressions.

Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Evans has a happy birthday for Paul Rudd and it’s our ant-man evergreen!

Our beloved Captain America wrote in a post caption on Twitter, “Happy Birthday to my other favorite Paul Rudd !! Enjoy your 5th birthday on the thirtieth birthday (which seems obvious since your age is stopped) !!

Check out the post below:

Happy Birthday to my other favorite, Paul Rudd! Have fun celebrating your thirteenth birthday’s 4th anniversary (which is already clear from the age of your pause) pic.twitter.com/uf3S9vTVyZ

– Chris Evans (@ Chris Evans) April, 1

Ant-Man film director Peyton Reed also wishes for his favorite 51st birthday. Reed shared on Twitter, “Please join me in congratulating you @AntMan and me – Mr. Paul Rudd’s birthday!”

Please join me in congratulating your @AntMan and me – Mr. Paul Rudd’s birthday! pic.twitter.com/tq6XW8Y60G

– Peyton Reed (@ MrPeytonReed) April, 9

Meanwhile, after leading two Marvel films – Ant-Man (२०१ 2015) Ant-Man and The Sleep (२०१ 2018), fans were hoping that Marvel would announce a third movie led by Paudel’s character Scott La Lang. However, that did not happen. But they are optimistic that in Marvel’s Phase II project, they will see another solo film, Rudd.

On the work front, the actor was last seen on the Netflix web series ‘Living With Yourself’ in which he played a double role. The series received good response from the audience.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.