Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth found AK Thor in his superhero Brad Pitt!

When Avengers: Endgame Actor Chris Hemsworth AK Thor found his superhero in Brad Pitt!

Avengers: Endgame revolutionized the way fans view superheroes in real life. From Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) to Chris Evans (Captain America) and Thanos (Josh Brolin), these artists achieved unprecedented fame. When the world loves Thor and is dying to meet him, Chris Hemsworth had his fan moments with Brad Pitt. Scroll down to learn all about it.

Thor: The Love and Thunder actor opened up about it in a recent interview where he mentioned the strange moment when he first met Brad Pitt. It all happened once at the premiere of Apon A Time in Hollywood, when Chris Hemsworth felt he had become less famous and was glad that security guards did not catch him when he went to see Mr. and Mrs. Smith the actor.

The funny moment was when the Avengers actor was so excited that he stepped forward and hugged the superstar while Brad was going for a handshake. Revealing this, the actor Thor said in a conversation with the man, “I actually met Brad Pitt once in a while … at the Hollywood premiere. He went for a handshake and I went for the dark, he was fine. I was not attacked by the security team or anything. It was good. He was as fun and enjoyable as I had hoped and imagined. “

Well, that was for Pitt, but Chris Hemsworth’s craze is no less. In 2018, the actor was in Dhaka, Bangladesh for the shoot of his upcoming action film Extras. After a fan noticed her car, chased her on her bike in order to get a photo.

Our Thor was impressed, and not only gave him an autograph but planted him as a stunt double.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.