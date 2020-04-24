#Flashbackfrieda: When Avengers: Endgame Actor Mark Ruffalo was ‘FIRED’ by AKA Hulk MCU!

#Flashbackfried: Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk played a key role in Avengers: Endgame when he wore the Infinite Gunlet to bring back the dead heroes. In the process, Mark’s character permanently damaged his right arm. Anyway, did you know that your favorite Hulk actor Marvel Cinematic Universe ‘fired’?

We all know that Marvel is special about its secrets and does not appreciate the person giving the spoilers. Anyway, there are two actors in the amazing star cast – Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) who finally give something or the other. In 201 In, Big Again Again starred Jimmy Fallon tonight. During the interview, Hulk gave actor Jimmy some spoiled gifts. He later took to his Twitter page and asked the host not to air the episode.

Mark wrote, “@JimmyFallen, I’m sure you’ll cut my biglan slippers tonight. That was the” record off “of the house. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. Get me back. M

The Russo Brothers responded to his tweet, “Mark, you’ve been removed.”

Mark, you have been removed.

– Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October, 201.

A few days later, Russo Brothers shared a photo from the sets announcing that they have wrapped up the reshoots of the Avenger 4 movie. The Avengers actor quoted this tweet and wrote, “It’s 👀… and you removed me for a slip of the title?”

Spoiler alert! “

To this the Rosso Brothers again replied, “You’re still Mark, Mark.” Later, during an Instagram Q&A session, a fan asked the Russo Brothers, “Did you fire Ruffalo?”

Mark, you’re still fired.

– Russia Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 1, 2018

Although the Russo Brothers have repeatedly said that Mark Ruffalo has been removed, he is still part of MCU’s biggest film, Avengers: Endgame. This proves that all this was said in jest and the producers were trying to shout at the fans and Mark could be an equal part of it.

Even if the ‘sleeping’ spoilers were far away, it would always be strange why neither MCU sent Mark Ruffalo nor Tom Holland on fire!

That was our #flashbackfried for today. We’ll share next week about your favorite celebs and movies.

