Endgame ‘could be his last Marvel film

Mark Ruffalo discussed whether “Avengers: Endgame” could be his last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When Ruffalo appeared on the Graham Norton Show that evening (February 7th), he was asked if he could play in another edition of the popular franchise.

“I don’t know,” replied the actor before drastically covering his mouth. “Who knows? It should be over and that should be the end. “

In December last year, the actor announced that he had discussed with Marvel boss Kevin Feige the possibility of a Hulk side film.

Ruffalo has played Bruce Banner’s character since The Avengers in 2012.

Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson in “Thor”. Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The last standalone Hulk film was in The Incredible Hulk over a decade ago – 2008, but Ruffalo said talks are underway for a new film.

“Kevin Feige asked me last week if I had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk. And I said, “Yes, I think there are still some stories to tell,” he said during a panel at Tokyo Comic-Con.

He continued: “And (Fig) said,” Why don’t you come in and tell me about it and we’ll see if we can find a place for you in the Marvel universe? “Hulk vs. Wolverine. I’d like to see that.”

In other Marvel news, it was reported yesterday (February 6) that Sam Raimi is in talks to lead the upcoming sequel to Doctor Strange.

The sequel to the 2016 film, in which Benedict Cumberbatch appeared as title superhero, has been in pre-production for four years and is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.