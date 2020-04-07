Endgame Producer Kevin Feige Sends Out Hopeful Message

Avengers: Endgame producer Kevin Feige shared a hopeful message amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By now, extremely couple of require to be reminded that the coronavirus has compelled several enterprises, which include movie theaters, to shut their doors as a usually means of slowing the unfold of the virus. While moviegoers about the entire world are performing their component, many are yearning to return to theaters.

These days, Avengers: Endgame producer and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige available followers a hopeful concept on his formal Twitter account. In a response to a post by Scott Gustin featuring the excited response of a motion picture theater audience for the duration of a key Avengers: Endgame scene, Kevin Feige reminded admirers that we will all be collecting in a theater yet again for experiences like the just one offered by the Marvel Studio epic one particular day.

You can test out the write-up by Kevin Feige under.

A great reminder of what we had been all performing alongside one another almost specifically 1 year in the past. A pleasant reminder of what we will all be doing collectively someday yet again. #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/l8Tm8Kj2DC

— Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) April 7, 2020

Are you thrilled to return to the movie theaters as soon as this crisis is around? Have you been revisiting Marvel Studios’ films through this period of self-isolation? What do you make of Kevin Feige’s reviews? Experience absolutely free to permit us know how you feel in the reviews segment under.

