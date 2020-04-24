Endgame’s Robert Dowey Jr. AK Iron Man Chris Evans AK Captain America’s Social Concerns

When Avengers: Endgame’s Robert Downey Jr AKA Iron Man talked about Chris Evans being the subject of AKA Captain America’s social concern

Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of a journey into the Marvel cinematic universe for both Creev Evans and Robert Donne Jr. Iron Man, the character of Robert in the film, sacrificed his life to kill Thanos. Captain America, on the other hand, leaves his superpower to live a normal life with Peggy Carter.

By now we all know that both Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. will not appear in future MCU films. Anyway, as viewers we saw their bittersweet equations in movies like Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Their characters Tony Stark and Steve Rogers disagreed with each other in most of the films. In the civil war, the two couples were against each other. But in real life, RDJ and Evans share a fraternal equation.

During Captain America’s promotions: Civil War, Robert Downey Jr. talks about social concerns in Christ Evans’ Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Iron Man actor said, “Chris Evans is such a nervous Nelly. He plays a real butch man in the movie. I like Captain America. I don’t like to say it, I don’t want to say it. I like Chris. He panicked before the premiere. And he was like, “Brother, should you go first or should I go first?” I was like ‘Man up dude, we’re going to this premiere together.’

He added, “I think we’ve all been jazz. I’ll go for a backstage before I get here. I think for the time being you’ve got a little bit of immunity to it. Suddenly you felt this fun. I think last night he It felt like it was fun. “

RDJ also said, “And I’ve seen him in the last 10 years, from those who laugh at his skin becoming more and more comfortable with becoming a real social concern.”

During most of the interviews for the promotion of their Marvel films, Robert and Chris have always said good things and even talked funny about each other. It is really said that his journey with MCU is over and we will not meet him as a superhero anymore!

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.