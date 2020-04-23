Ending arrests, the Mugshot Show, the two-man raid on Utah

This man, suspected of killing a Utah couple while sleeping with his young child, has been arrested – and he has not arrived peacefully.

Albert Enoch Johnson, 31, was selected in Sacramento, California Wednesday morning by local police and the U.S. Postal Service.

The officer confirmed he was bleeding and shedding tears, as a result of his “regret” decision not to comply.

“Mr. Johnson tried to escape the officers. Mr. Johnson tried to escape the officers and he resisted arrest,” West Jordan Police Sgt. According to J.C. Holt, every time Salt Lake Tribune. “We regret that we made that decision.”

Johnson is suspected of the double murder of 31-year-old Tony Butterfield and his wife Katherine, 30, who were shot dead in their home Saturday night while their three children were asleep.

Neighbors called police when they heard guns and screams in their home; they came to find Katherine’s body there, while her husband was in the yard. Their children, ages four, two, and six, were found on the floor, alive and without form.

It is acknowledged that the father fought the attacker with a knife, and could injure him, though Wednesday’s report did not reveal the possibility of injury.

Investigators learned that Johnson knew the couple, and that the crime was not accidental but intended, though they would not elaborate on the relationship.

Nor will they be led against the attack; however, they did confirm that there was evidence of forced entry, and that the house had been raided before the assailants fled.

Sgt. Holt testified that Johnson was “not properly identified” and had a “criminal conspiracy” on the night of the attack: “Things went terribly wrong the other night when this happened, unfortunately,” he said.

Johnson’s wife, Sina Johnson, 29, was arrested Monday on suspicion of helping her husband escape. He has been charged with perverting justice and providing evidence after his alleged relationship with her before and after the murder.

Investigators then succeeded in pursuing him in Sacramento after receiving advice from friends or family in the area and driving toward them. He will be sent to Utah in the coming days.

Sgt Holt said the arrests brought the family “peace and goodwill, but as it turned out, it was a long way off. In fact, it is still horrific today and the shock has not been lifted, for sure.”

A GoFundMe to help orphans whose orphans have raised over $ 227,000.

