Endings, Beginnings clip features Sebastian Stan & Shailene Woodley

Samuel Goldwyn Movies has launched the to start with clip from director Drake Doremus’ future intimate drama film Endings, Beginnings, showcasing Shailene Woodley’s Daphne and Sebastian Stan’s Frank as they try difficult not to get involve in each and every other’s life. Initially scheduled to premiere in theaters on Could 1, the film will now head straight to electronic on Friday, April 17. Check out out the online video in the player beneath and you can pre-purchase the film by clicking here!

In the Endings, Beginnings movie, in present-working day Los Angeles, Daphne, a thirty-anything girl, navigates like and heartbreak in excess of the class of just one calendar year. Daphne results in being intertwined with friends Jack and Frank immediately after meeting them at a occasion. All through that time, she will unlock the secrets and techniques to her daily life in a unexpected flip of situations and in the most stunning of locations.

The film stars Golden Globe nominee Shailene Woodley (The Stunning Now, Massive Minor Lies) as Daphne, Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Gray trilogy) as Jack, and Sebastian Stan (MCU, Destroyer) as Frank. It will also aspect Golden World and Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick (One thing to Chat About, The Edge of Seventeen) as Ingrid, Matthew Grey Gubler (Prison Minds) as Adrian, Lindsay Sloane (Terrible Bosses) as Billie, Ben Esler (The Pacific) as Jed, Noureen DeWulf (The Again-up Strategy) as Noureen, and Wendie Malick (Aspiration On).

Endings, Beginnings is directed by Drake Doremus (Like Insane, Breathe In), who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jardine Libaire. It is made by Doremus, Francis Chung, and Robert George. The movie had its planet premiere very last September at the 2019 Toronto Global Film Competition.