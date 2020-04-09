Endings, Beginnings clip features Sebastian Stan & Shailene Woodley

Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the first clip from director Drake Doremus’ upcoming romantic drama film Endings, Beginnings, featuring Shailene Woodley’s Daphne and Sebastian Stan’s Frank as they try hard not to get involve in each other’s lives. Originally scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 1, the film will now head directly to digital on Friday, April 17. Check out the video in the player below and you can pre-order the film by clicking here!

In the Endings, Beginnings film, in present-day Los Angeles, Daphne, a thirty-something woman, navigates love and heartbreak over the course of one year. Daphne becomes intertwined with friends Jack and Frank after meeting them at a party. During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places.

The film stars Golden Globe nominee Shailene Woodley (The Spectacular Now, Big Little Lies) as Daphne, Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy) as Jack, and Sebastian Stan (MCU, Destroyer) as Frank. It will also feature Golden Globe and Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick (Something to Talk About, The Edge of Seventeen) as Ingrid, Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds) as Adrian, Lindsay Sloane (Horrible Bosses) as Billie, Ben Esler (The Pacific) as Jed, Noureen DeWulf (The Back-up Plan) as Noureen, and Wendie Malick (Dream On).

Endings, Beginnings is directed by Drake Doremus (Like Crazy, Breathe In), who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jardine Libaire. It is produced by Doremus, Francis Chung, and Robert George. The film had its world premiere last September at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.