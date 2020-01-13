Endo ends the run of Yokozuna

Loading...

The most popular Maegashira Endo No. 1 got Ryogoku Kokugikan on Monday with a breathtaking surprise by Yokozuna Hakuho on the second day of the New Year’s Grand Sumo tournament.

It was Endo’s second yokozuna scalp at the 15-day tournament. The 29-year-old prevailed on the first day against the Mongolian Yokozuna Kakuryu and avoided Hakuho’s opening game. Although Hakuho responded quickly, he seemed to panic and failed to throw three times.

In the last attempt, Hakuho (1: 1) lost his balance and fell backwards. Pillows thrown from the stands were raining on the raised ring as the crowd rose and sang Endo’s name.

Endo said he didn’t expect Hakuho to try to charge him.

“My focus was really good and I was able to react,” said Endo, who scored his second win over Hakuho in 13 career battles.

Kakuryu recovered from his embarrassing defeat on day one and knocked out Komusubi Abi (0-2) in the final fight of the day.

Like Hakuho, Ozeki Takakeisho paid the price for trying to evade his opponent in the indictment. While the 23-year-old aimed at Hokutofuji’s right shoulder, Maegashira No. 2 turned to his right and pushed him out slightly.

“The ozeki is really strong in the load. He favored an attack from the left and I was determined to assert myself, ”said Hokutofuji (2-0).

Goeido, who needs eight wins to maintain his ozeki rating after not winning in November, stormed Mitakeumi (1-1), but let him slip away and suffered a second loss.

Sekiwake Takayasu has won the first of the 10 victories it takes to regain his lost ozeki status.

Instead of being ousted by Okinoumi No. 4 (1: 1), Takayasu walked on a wire rope along the edge of the ring while the Maegashira lost her balance and got out.

New Sekiwake Asanoyama improved to 2-0 by replacing Tamawashi No. 3 (1-1). Asanoyama was swung out of the ring, but the Mongolian Maegashira lost its grip and was instead pushed out from behind.

No. 4 Maegashira Shodai improved to 2-0 with a win over the annoying 99 kg number 5 Enho.

A day after Enho escaped a terrible disadvantage on the first day of the meeting and won, Shodai quickly immobilized his light opponent.

Enho threw himself around Shodai’s left side to hold the load, but came empty and entered a lock instead.

Enho grabbed the back of his belt and tried to wriggle away, but he only managed to fall backwards when Shodai tried to throw an arm.

Kiribayama (1-1), who made his first promotion to the elite Makuuchi division by winning his last five fights as a juryo wrestler in November, tasted his first loss of the new year. The Maegashira No. 17 was knocked down by Juryo Kotonowaka No. 2 (1: 1).

Former Ozeki Tochinoshin equaled his record as No. 6 Maegashira 1-1 with a laborious win against No. 7 Onosho (0-2).

